Corrente Named WDKY GM

Ronna Corrente has been named general manager at WDKY

Lexington. She's been at the Sinclair-owned station for 17 years, most recently

as general and local sales manager.





"Ronna has been an integral part of the station's

success over the years, she knows the market, its viewing habits and how to

connect our business partners with our audience," said Steve Marks,

Sinclair COO. "We look forward to building on her experience and

relationships."





Corrente succeeds Michael Brickey at the Fox affiliate.

Brickey had been general manager since 2006.





"Having worked at WDKY for the past 17 years, it has

been my privilege to be a part of the team that has helped the station become

an outstanding Fox affiliate and community partner," said Corrente.

"Being a Kentucky native, it makes me proud to lead an organization that

plays such a vital role in our community."





WDKY is in DMA No. 64.