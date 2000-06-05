Corrections: Radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh confirmed his audition for ABC-TV's Monday Night Football on WMAL(AM) Washington. The wrong station was reported in the May 29 issue.

A May 29 story on a dispute between FOX News Channel and TheStreet.com erroneously referred to Street Sweep as a financial news show on CNBC. It appears on CNN.

The May 29 article "NMT gets ABC mobile fleet" incorrectly identified three 1080i trucks as belonging to ABC. They, in fact, belong to NMT.