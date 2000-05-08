Corrections:

Jack Womack has been named executive vice president at CNN Newsource, not James Womack as reported last week. Eason Jordan is president, newsgathering and international networks, at CNN News Group, not executive vice president.

Eugene Katz, former president and chairman of Katz Media Group, a media sales rep firm, had established a radio client list of 25 stations by 1940, not 40 as reported last week.

A photo of Elián Gonzáles on page 68 was incorrectly attributed. It was a Reuters pool photo taken by AP photographer Alan Diaz.