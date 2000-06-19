Corrections:

In "The Entertainment Challenge" in the June 12 issue, Jeanne Meyer, senior vice president, marketing, of Pseudo.com was incorrectly referred to as Joanne Meyer.

In "PBS Saturday Mornings," in the June 12 issue, the nature of the programming deal between PBS and Nelvana Ltd. was incorrectly reported. While the value of the deal is $40 million, PBS is paying "just a small fraction of that" to Toronto-based Nelvana, a PBS spokesman says. PBS retains the Internet and domestic home-video rights for the six shows that make up the three-hour block.