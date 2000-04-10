Corrections: In the April 3 story titled "Cable ekes out small gain," the last line should have read "CNBC's total day remained constant at a 0.4."

FOX Sports Net Southwest's deal for the broadcast and cable rights to the Texas Rangers also includes the rights to the Dallas Stars and Mesquite Championship Rodeo. The Rangers, the Stars and Mesquite Championship Rodeo, however, are not owned by FOX as indicated in March 27 story "The Rights of Spring."