Correction: Disney pulls block off UPN

UPN will stop providing its affiliates with kids' programming when its
contract with The Walt Disney Co. expires in August.

Disney instead plans to air the programming on its own cable networks, Disney
Channel and Toon Disney.

UPN affiliates will now program the time on Sunday mornings and Mondays
through Fridays themselves, rather than substituting other UPN-provided kids'
programs.

UPN will cease programming Sunday mornings starting Aug. 31 and Mondays
through Fridays Sept. 1.