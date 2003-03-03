Correction
The current production location for Family Feud
was incorrect in one of our breaking news items (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/index.asp?layout=story&doc_id=114078&display=breakingNews).
Family Feud is moving production from NBC Burbank, not Warner
Bros.
