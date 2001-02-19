CORRECTION
FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani's term expires in 2003, not 2002 as incorrectly reported in the Feb. 12 issue. Additionally, Tristani has told the AlbuquerqueTribune
that she plans to leave her post by the end of this year to seek elective office.
