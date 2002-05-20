Correction



B&C Eye incorrectly reported last week that broadcasters would have

to pay for their own move off the 2-gigahertz spectrum band, where they conduct

electronic newsgathering.

In fact, if mobile satellite services want broadcasters in the top 30 markets

to move starting in September, they would have to pay to move them, according to

Federal Communications Commission rules.

But broadcasters are worried that the rules would allow MSS providers to

involuntarily force them off the band, which would possibly disrupt news

coverage.