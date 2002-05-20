Correction
B&C Eye incorrectly reported last week that broadcasters would have
to pay for their own move off the 2-gigahertz spectrum band, where they conduct
electronic newsgathering.
In fact, if mobile satellite services want broadcasters in the top 30 markets
to move starting in September, they would have to pay to move them, according to
Federal Communications Commission rules.
But broadcasters are worried that the rules would allow MSS providers to
involuntarily force them off the band, which would possibly disrupt news
coverage.
