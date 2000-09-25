Correction

A listing in the Sept. 4 issue of digital TV stations currently broadcasting incorrectly reported the ownership of several stations. KFOR-DT, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Mo., is owned by The New York Times Co. WGNX-DT, the CBS affiliate in Atlanta, is owned by Meredith Corp. (its call letters also have changed to wgcl-dt). The chart also incorrectly credited NAB as the sole source of information; NAB provided market numbers, call letters and digital channel assignments but not affiliation or ownership.