Correction
Michelle Rice, executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing for TV One, graduated from Temple University in 1988 and received her master's degree in communications management from USC. Her educational background was reported incorrectly in a profile of her published in B&C's Next Wave of Leaders (June 9, p. 25).
