Correction
By Staff
“The News at ESPNews Is HD” (March 24, p. 22) incorrectly reported that all graphics for the new hi-def service are generated with Vizrt technology. For its “HD Sideline” and “Bottom Line” graphics, ESPNews is using Camino software.
