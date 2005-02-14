Correct on Must-Carry

The FCC last week said it isn't going to force cable systems to carry

broadcasters' digital spinoff channels. It's a good decision that held true

to what we always believed was the cautious regulatory philosophy of Chairman

Michael Powell (except when it comes to indecency).

The FCC vote doesn't surprise broadcasters, who saw it coming, but

Congress may yet get the last word.

B&C has always been bothered by

must-carry, which requires cable companies to carry broadcast signals whether

they want to or not. Local broadcasting remains a national treasure worth

guarding, but the First Amendment implications of mandating what cable must

show has always troubled us, too. Our first allegiance is to the First

Amendment, which says nobody has a right to program somebody else's

medium.

The digital must-carry plan would have forced cable to carry all the

other channels that digital TV allows broadcasters to carve out of their main

channel. In a major city with, say, 10 broadcast stations, that could have

added up to 50 new channels. The FCC also rejected the argument that cable be

required to carry broadcast's analog and DTV signals during the transition to

digital.

Given the issues before it—dual digital/analog must-carry and

multicasting—the FCC did its regulatory duty. Absent a clear direction from

Congress, reasonable commissioners concluded that they should not expand

must-carry without certainty that there was an overriding public-interest duty

to do so. We agree with Powell that, where speech regulation is ambiguous, the

government should err on the side of conservatism, but we were troubled by

reports that Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein considered the vote a kind of

payback for broadcasters' failure to jump through his public-interest

hoops.

A key factor, as a majority of commissioners pointed out, was the lack

of congressional input. Congress' mandate for digital must-carry calls for

cable carriage of a broadcaster's “primary video” signal. It arguably

takes a bigger stretch to interpret that phrase to mean “everything

technology can squeeze into the channel” than it does to conclude that it

means the digital equivalent of a broadcaster's analog signal. In other

words, stations get what the non-technical world calls one channel.

If broadcasters believe that their successful switch to digital hinges

on mandatory cable carriage of multiple channels (that means they are

effectively a cable service themselves), they need to convince Congress; the

FCC isn't persuaded. Broadcasters will also have to argue that what they are

trying to preserve is local weather and news, not home shopping and

infomercials.

Congress is preparing a rewrite of the 1996 Telecommunications Act. If

it wishes to better define mandatory cable carriage of “primary video,” it

should do so now.

Not many big-name legislators were rushing to broadcasting's side last

week, so it could well be that the matter is resolved. But we doubt it. The

National Association of Broadcasters has good leverage points to use against

members of Congress, who have to get elected every two or six years.

The NAB has pledged to fight the decision in the courts and in

Congress. If it truly believes that the fate of the business depends on it, we

say go for it.