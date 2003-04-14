Corpus Christi TV station leads sale

Permits to build a new TV station and four FM outlets will be auctioned July

23, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday.

The auction is open only to existing applicants.

Eight broadcast groups will vie for channel 38 Corpus Christi, Texas. Minimum

bids for the TV station were set at $100,000.

FMs on the block: Kasilof, Alaska, minimum bid $20,000; two in Victor, Idaho,

$10,000 each; and Glenrock, Wyo., $5,000.