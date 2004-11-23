Corpses, Comedy Drive CBS

Monday was a night for franchise players, with CBS winning the Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings race in the 18-49 demo (6.0 rating/15 share) on the strength of one of its many CSI's, this one CSI: Miami at 10 p.m. (8/20).



Combine the bakers half dozen of decaying corpses on CSI and the meals being served up on Fear Factor and it might just cut down on those holiday appetites.

CBS also got an assist from sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond (6.2/14) and Two and a Half Men (6.8/15).

ABC took second (4.8/12) with its Monday Night Footbal franchise (even without a towel-shedding Housewife), which averaged a 5.7/14. It didn't get much help from Life of Luxury, which came in fourth at 8-9 p.m. with a 2.7/7.

NBC was a close third with a 4.6/11 for a combination of a Thanksgiving Fear Factor, (complete with a maggot infested turkey carcass) and $25 Million Hoax. Fear Factor won its regular time period at 8-9 with a 4.4/12, but it was downhill from there.

Fox averaged a 2.7/7 in the demo for fourth place with a lineup of Trading Spouses and The Swan 2.

The WB was fifth with a 1.8/4 for 7th Heaven (a 2.6/7) and Everwood (2.0/4). UPN was sixth with a 1.2/3 for One on One, Half & Half, Girlfriends, and Second Time Around.