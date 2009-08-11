Cornwell And Deushane Stepping Down At Granite Broadcasting

Granite Broadcasting Chairman/CEO Don Cornwell and COO John Deushane are both stepping down, the station group confirmed Tuesday. Peter Markham, a Granite board member since 2007, will take over as chairman. Duane Lammers, a consultant to the company, has been named COO.



“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during a period that witnessed its share of opportunities and challenges,” Cromwell said in a statement. “The hallmark of our company, station and employees is our dedication and service to our local communities.”



Cornwell founded the company along with Stuart Beck in 1988 after spending 17 years in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs. Under Cornwell’s leadership, Granite grew through acquisitions to become a 23-channel group which reached 11 markets and penetrated six percent of U.S. TV households.



Deushane began his career at WEEK Peoria (Ill.) in the mid-1970s. He served as a general manager of KSEE Fresno (Calif.), KEYE Austin, KRCG Columbia/Jefferson City (Mo.) and WEEK. He was named COO of the station group in 2002.