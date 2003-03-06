Corn-Revere hangs out new shingle

Robert Corn-Revere, a partner in Washington, D.C.-based law firm Hogan &

Hartson L.L.P. and a veteran communications attorney specializing in First Amendment

issues, has left that firm to join the Washington office of Seattle-based

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner starting Monday.

Among Corn-Revere's major triumphs at H&H was successfully arguing the

Playboy Channel case before the Supreme Court in 2000.

The court ruled that a blanket ban on the channel's programming was an

unconstitutional means of guarding against audio and video bleed-throughs of

scrambled adult programming.

Corn-Revere -- who has also written extensively on First Amendment law as it

applies to broadcasting -- had been with H&H continuously since 1994.

Before that, he was legal adviser to commissioner James Quello at the Federal Communications Commission.

He had also been at H&H from 1985 through 1990, and at Steptoe & Johnson LLP before

that.

DWT has nine U.S. offices and one in China.