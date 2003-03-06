Corn-Revere hangs out new shingle
Robert Corn-Revere, a partner in Washington, D.C.-based law firm Hogan &
Hartson L.L.P. and a veteran communications attorney specializing in First Amendment
issues, has left that firm to join the Washington office of Seattle-based
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner starting Monday.
Among Corn-Revere's major triumphs at H&H was successfully arguing the
Playboy Channel case before the Supreme Court in 2000.
The court ruled that a blanket ban on the channel's programming was an
unconstitutional means of guarding against audio and video bleed-throughs of
scrambled adult programming.
Corn-Revere -- who has also written extensively on First Amendment law as it
applies to broadcasting -- had been with H&H continuously since 1994.
Before that, he was legal adviser to commissioner James Quello at the Federal Communications Commission.
He had also been at H&H from 1985 through 1990, and at Steptoe & Johnson LLP before
that.
DWT has nine U.S. offices and one in China.
