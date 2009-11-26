Cordillera Names Shaw Senior VP

Related: Market Eye: Arizona Arrivals

Bill Shaw was named senior VP at Cordillera Communications, and will succeed Gary Nielsen as president/general manager at Cordillera's KVOA Tucson. Nielsen is to retire at the end of the year.

Shaw was most recently theVP and general manager of Tribune's WGN America; he left that post in the middle of 2008. Prior to that, he was president/general manager at Fox Television Sales.

"I am delighted to be joining Cordillera Communications and very excited to be taking over as general manager of KVOA Tucson," said Shaw. "Cordillera is an outstanding company with a rich history and is ideally positioned for the future."

An NBC affiliate, KVOA is the revenue leader in the No. 66 DMA.

Cordillera owns 13 TV stations.