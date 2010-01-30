Trending

Cordero Departs Univision's Chicago Duopoly

VincentCordero has resigned as VP and general manager at the Univision-Telefutura
duopoly in Chicago, WGBO and WXFT. No replacement has been named.

A
Univision spokesperson said the decision was Cordero's.

Cordero's
departure was previously reported by Robert Feder at Vocalo.org.

Cordero
took over the stations five years ago at the age of 33. A native of Los Angeles, he had a long run at Univision, starting as
an executive trainee before eventually moving up to VP of business development
and labor affairs, and then moving to Chicago
to run the stations.