Corden and ‘Late Late Show’ Venture to London

The Late Late Show With James Corden will broadcast from London June 18-21 on CBS. Corden, an Englishman, will host a lineup of guests that includes Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom and Foo Fighters.

This marks the second U.K. trip for The Late Late Show. While in London, Corden “will share highlights of his homeland with American viewers,” says CBS, and the show’s signature musical and comedy segments, such as “Crosswalk: The Musical” and “Take a Break,” “will get a British makeover.”

“Broadcasting The Late Late Show from James’ hometown of London last year was such a thrill,” said Ben Winston, executive producer. “Thanks to CBS and our partners at Sky One, we are back for a second year. We are looking forward to a fun week in London, putting a U.K. spin on our nightly show.”

Sky, which is the home to The Late Late Show in the U.K., will broadcast the London episodes June 19-22 at 10:00 PM on Sky One and NOW TV.

The show is produced by CBS Productions and Fulwell 73.