Copyright Office Streaming Dedision Challenge from NAB
The NAB and several radio companies filed suit in a federal court in Philadelphia last week, appealing the U.S. Copyright Office's December decision that radio broadcasters that stream their signal on the Web are subject to additional copyright fees. Joining NAB as plaintiffs are Bonneville, Cox, Emmis, Entercom, Infinity and Susquehanna radio groups.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.