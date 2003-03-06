Copyright Office: Attacks on b'cast flag 'incorrect'

Broadcasters and Hollywood appear to have the upper hand in the fight over

technology designed to stop illegal Internet retransmission of broadcast digital

TV programs, at least if the comments of the head of the Copyright Office are

any indication.

Marybeth Peters, U.S. register of copyrights, told lawmakers Thursday that

many opponents of the "broadcast flag" overstate consumers' home recording

rights when criticizing the flag, the broadcast industry's and Hollywood's

preferred method of preventing unauthorized redistribution of valuable digital

content, although she expressed no opinion on the legality of the flag.

Peters' views carry weight because the Copyright Office is the chief adviser

to Congress on copyright regulation and administers various compulsory licensing

arrangements, including collecting royalties.

The suggestion that consumers have a court-mandated right to create libraries

of recorded shows, distribute copies to friends or initiate a variety of other

uses "is simply incorrect," Peters said during a hearing held by the House

Judiciary Committee's Intellectual Property Subcommittee.

Silicon Valley and consumer-electronics manufacturers oppose the mandate,

fearing that it will needlessly increase consumers' costs and violate "fair-use"

rights.

Lawmakers warned the Federal Communications Commission not to overstep its

authority if it decides to require broadcast-flag technology in digital

recording and storage devices.

Rep. Howard Berman (D-Calif.), the subcommittee's ranking Democrat, said the FCC could

order inclusion of the equipment, but the strengthening of copy protections

was the domain of Congress and the Copyright Office.