Copyright Industries Worth $1.3T to U. S Economy

According to a new study, copyright industries in the U.S. accounted for $1.38 trillion in 2005, or 11.12% of the gross domestic product.

That is up a hair from the 11.09% in represented in 2004.

The core copyright industries accounted for $819.06 billion, or 6.56% of GDP, in 2005, up from 6.48% the year before. That core group accounted for 12.95% of the U.S. economic growth in 2005, says the study.

The core category includes theatrical films, TV programs, home video, DVDs, business software, entertainment software, books, music and sound recordings.

The study was released by the International Intellectual Property Alliance, which includes the Motion Picture Association of America and the Recording Industry Association of America.