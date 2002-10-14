Copyright denies stay of streaming fees

The Copyright Office has rejected broadcasters' request for a stay of its

final rule on Internet streaming of radio broadcasts. That rule held that

broadcasters are not exempt from digital-performance rights payments.

Broadcasters argued that this is a misreading of the law. They have challenged the rule

in court and asked the office to stay the rule until the court hears the case in

December. This decision means broadcasters are liable for the payments starting

Oct. 20, which might necessitate rebates if the court rules in broadcasters'

favor.