Copyright denies stay of streaming fees
The Copyright Office has rejected broadcasters' request for a stay of its
final rule on Internet streaming of radio broadcasts. That rule held that
broadcasters are not exempt from digital-performance rights payments.
Broadcasters argued that this is a misreading of the law. They have challenged the rule
in court and asked the office to stay the rule until the court hears the case in
December. This decision means broadcasters are liable for the payments starting
Oct. 20, which might necessitate rebates if the court rules in broadcasters'
favor.
