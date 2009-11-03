Copyright Alliance Wants Swift Confirmation For Espinel

The Copyright Alliance has asked the Senate for swift confirmation of Victoria Espinel as the administration's IP enforcement coordinator.

Her hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (Nov. 4) in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Espinel will coordinate enforcement of intellectual property laws by various government agencies.

In their letter to Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the alliance, whose members include the major studios, sports leagues, trade associations (including the National Association of Broadcasters), unions and B&C/Multi parent Reed Elsevier, said there should be "no further delay" in installing her to enforce better protection of intellectual property.

It also wants to insure she has the power, and cooperation from other agencies, to get the job done.

Espinel was nominated in September for the post, which was created by the Pro-IP Act.

The hearing will be a homecoming of sorts for Espninel, a former intellectual property advisor to the staffs of the Senate Judiciary and Finance committees and the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees. She is also former assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

Like newly named NAB President Gordon Smith, she is an alumnus of D.C. firm Covington & Burling.