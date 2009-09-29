Copyright Alliance Calls For Content Control

In the wake of the Obama administration's naming of Victoria Espinel as Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator, the Copyright Alliance is circulating a letter to the president and vice president calling on them to "pursue policies supportive of the rights of artists."

According to the alliance, it has more than 7,000 online signatures, including from video producers, animators, photographers, authors and illustrators.

"[W]e are under assault," says the letter. "Our rights to control the distribution, use, and reproduction of our works in our vibrant digital age are dismissed by many who do not understand the value we bring to society. They tell us to work harder, create better, and give our works away."

The alliance comprises the major studios, sports leagues, associations and unions. B&C/Multi parent Reed Elsevier is also a member.

"We believe the Obama Administration understands and values the important contributions creators make in our society," said Copyright Alliance Executive Director Patrick Ross in a statement. "The appointment of Victoria Espinel to the position of Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator was a strong sign by the Administration that it believes in the importance of creators' rights and seeing those rights are enforced here and abroad. But there is much more that needs to be done, such as ensuring Ms. Espinel has the tools and resources to do her job and receives the cooperation she needs from key officials throughout the Administration."