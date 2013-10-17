Copresidents Named To Head Hearst Entertainment

Hearst Corp. named Neeraj Khemlani and George Kliavkoff as co-presidents of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication.

Both executives will continue in their current management roles, with Kliavkoff running Hearst Ventures and Khemlani in charge of Hearst's digital studios.

Scott Sassa had been president of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication until March 2013, when he left because of a texting scandal.

Hearst said Khemlani and Kliavkoff will be responsible for developing new entertainment assets for the company, including streaming video and digital media ventures.

As co-presidents, the duo will also oversee Hearst cable ventures — ESPN and A+E Networks — and will also work with Mark Burnett at One Three Media and NorthSouth Productions. They will also manage King Features Syndicate and Manilla, the digital mailbox service