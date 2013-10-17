Copresidents Named To Head Hearst Entertainment
Hearst Corp. named Neeraj Khemlani and George Kliavkoff as co-presidents of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication.
Both executives will continue in their current management roles, with Kliavkoff running Hearst Ventures and Khemlani in charge of Hearst's digital studios.
Scott Sassa had been president of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication until March 2013, when he left because of a texting scandal.
Hearst said Khemlani and Kliavkoff will be responsible for developing new entertainment assets for the company, including streaming video and digital media ventures.
As co-presidents, the duo will also oversee Hearst cable ventures — ESPN and A+E Networks — and will also work with Mark Burnett at One Three Media and NorthSouth Productions. They will also manage King Features Syndicate and Manilla, the digital mailbox service
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.