Copps vows to hold own hearings

Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps said

Thursday that he will hold his own field hearings on media ownership if chairman

Michael Powell won't do it.

Copps has been calling for such hearings repeatedly since the FCC officially launched its review of proposed ownership

rule changes.

Powell has yet to call for such hearings, and Media Bureau staff have

indicated that no hearings are in the works.

'We need much wider participation, and I'm detecting a growing interest

wherever I go,' Copps said. 'This is not an inside-the-Beltway issue.'

Control of the media impacts the information citizens get

and their ability to make judgments needed to participate in a democratic

society, he said in a press briefing Thursday.