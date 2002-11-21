Copps vows to hold own hearings
Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps said
Thursday that he will hold his own field hearings on media ownership if chairman
Michael Powell won't do it.
Copps has been calling for such hearings repeatedly since the FCC officially launched its review of proposed ownership
rule changes.
Powell has yet to call for such hearings, and Media Bureau staff have
indicated that no hearings are in the works.
'We need much wider participation, and I'm detecting a growing interest
wherever I go,' Copps said. 'This is not an inside-the-Beltway issue.'
Control of the media impacts the information citizens get
and their ability to make judgments needed to participate in a democratic
society, he said in a press briefing Thursday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.