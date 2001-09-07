Copps to stations: Watch yourselves

New Orleans - Radio and TV stations should voluntarily keep public transcripts of their broadcasts so the FCC can track

complaints of indecency, FCC Commissioner Michael Copps said Friday at a panel before the NAB Radio Show.

"We at the commission put too much of a burden

on complainants. If something is said on the public

airwaves it should be a matter of public record. You

should keep a recording of your entire broadcast so we

have recourse to find out what the facts are," said

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps.

Republican Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy said stations that receive repeated complaints about certain

personalities should pay attention to what those

personalities are saying on the air because "you will

get nailed. We have an enforcement bureau now."

Commissioner Kevin Martin went the least far. "There

is nothing the commission can do to give you

incentives to be responsible to your listeners other

than the incentives you already have."

- Paige Albiniak