Copps sounds broadband alarm

The FCC needs to adopt "a sense of urgency" about the pace of broadband deployment, new Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps said Thursday.

"We need to move away from the notion that everything is on track," he said as the commission launched its annual inquiry into the deployment of broadband services. The U.S. lags some parts of the world in rolling out high-speed Internet and other data services, especially in rural and poor urban areas, he said.

He noted that 42% of South Koreans have access to high-speed Internet through telephone digital subscriber lines. According to figures released Thursday, less than 3% of Americans are hooked up to high-speed service. Of the total 7.1 million high-speed lines in the U.S., 5.2 million are residential and small business subscribers.

- Bill McConnell