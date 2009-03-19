Copps Sets FCC's April Public Meeting Agenda

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps is expanding the FCC's public meeting agenda for April (the next meeting is April 8) after confining his first two sessions to DTV transition updates.



The agenda, released Thursday, tentatively includes beginning the process of coming up with a grand broadband plan, a plan Copps has long argued needed to be drawn up.



The docket also includes an order improving data collection on minority and female broadcast ownership, a further inquiry related to the FCC's "annual" video competition report, as well as rural radio and public safety issues.



Copps has already signaled that he wants to build a record for boosting ownership diversity. The quote marks around "annual" above are because the FCC is actually planning to collect information for three years--2007, 2008, and 2009--and put out one report.



That is because the commission did not put out the 2006 report until January of this year because of a dispute over a finding that could have triggered new cable regs.