Copps Seeks Money for 'Next' DTV Transition

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps has asked Congress for $1 million for DTV-transition related expenditures in fiscal year 2010, which begins Oct. 1, 2009, or four months after the June 12 hard date.



He also told legislators he needed $1 million to hire economists and engineers, among others, to help provide the data that could drive an FCC effort to promote media ownership diversity.



That was part of his pitch to the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Governemnt for the FCC's 2010 budget, according to a copy of his prepared testimony for delivery Wednesday.



Copps said the $1 million in DTV money was not only to deal with the remnants of the full-power DTV transition, but to

prepare for the "next" transition: low-power TV.



"Even after the transition for full-power stations takes place on June 12, 2009," he told Congress, "We

anticipate an ongoing need for DTV efforts, not only to deal with the aftermath of the full-power transition but to

begin addressing the “next” DTV transition—the transition of the thousands of low-power and TV translator stations

across the country that are still broadcasting in analog."



Copps is asking for $355,794,000 in all, an increase of $6 million over the FCC's FY2009.



That will include $15 million to upgrade its IT systems, including key word searches of comments in ongoing

proceedings, saying that would make it easier for the public to track and participate in the FCC's decisionmaking

process.



The Federal Communications Commission also needs to modernize its phone system, which Copps called antiquated, and pointed out "expensive, long-distance phone bills" for intra-agency calls to its Gettysburg, PA, call center, which is handling DTV transition queries from the public.



Copps also said the commission needed to modernize its bureau databases, saying it was tough for the public to

navigate them. He said the commission would move toward a "more unified licensing system....In some ways, the easy road would be to muddle through with our outdated and inefficient infrastructure and force the rest of the world to

adjust to us. But that is not my vision of an agency with 'communications' in its title."



Copps also wants to increase the FCC's payroll by a million dollars to attract engineers, economists and other

staffers, citing retirements and other personnel losses.



That dovetails with Copps' push for better data on media ownership and more fact-based decisionmaking generally. He

made that point to Congress, saying that, "the sad truth is that we at the FCC simply do not know the precise state of

minority and female media ownership in this country. If the Commission is to be a data-driven agency, we need better

data, and we should not be forced to rely on outside parties, many with their own vested interests, for the basic

information we need."



He said that better in-house data would be necessary to justify "more targeted approaches" to promoting minority and

female ownership to the courts, as well as help it in its next quadrennial review of all its rules, which was mandated

by Congress.

