Copps Says Court Profanity Ruling Is No Green Light

The FCC late Monday was still reviewing a federal court's smackdown of its profanity findings against Fox and the "fleeting expletives" indecency policy that underpinned it, but Commissioner Michael Copps had a lot to say early on.

In a statement issued on the FCC's Web site, Copps said he was disappointed and that the decision did not reduce the FCC's obligation to police the airwaves for inappropriate content.

“This decision is disappointing to me and to millions of parents and concerned citizens across the land," he said. "But it doesn't change the FCC's legal obligation to enforce the indecency statute. So any broadcaster who sees this decision as a green light to send more gratuitous sex and violence into our homes would be making a huge mistake."

