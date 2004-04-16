Copps Runs Interference for Radio

Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps met with Mexican communications authorities Friday in hopes of convincing them to rein in three radio stations on the country's northwest border with the United States that have been causing major interference to two Disney/ABC stations in California for months and has affected other U.S. stations too, all of them AMs.

Copps was joined by David Gross, U.S. ambassador at-large for communications issues.

U.S. officials allege that the Mexican stations were given the go-ahead to broadcast in violation of an agreement between the two countries that such authorization for new broadcast stations on the border be cleared by both governments.

The most affected station is said to be KABC Los Angeles, which reports losing 20% of its audience reach due to interference from the Mexican stations. Significant interference is also being suffered by KSFO San Francisco. Roughly a dozen other stations in Western and Midwestern states are being affected, the most distant being Infinity's WBBM Chicago. Copps' office had no report Friday on the negotiations' progress.