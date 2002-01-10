Copps pushes FCC's public-interest role

In a speech to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, commissioner Michael

Copps said the Federal Communications Commission should be a global force for

positive change.

In the United States, that means promoting the public interest and wider

access to broadband technology, he said, and restraining industry consolidation

and broadcast indecency.

Abroad, that means spreading technology that assists human development.

He attacked the notion -- espoused by his Republican colleagues -- that the

public interest is hard to define and, therefore, the agency should tread

gingerly.

'If the commission stops making decisions based on the public interest

because it has trouble pinpointing the exact parameters, it will be breaking the

law,' he said.

Unchecked U.S. industry consolidation, he warned, will dampen creativity and

ultimately hurt its competitiveness in the global economy.

When it comes to indecent broadcasts, Copps said the agency 'places an

inordinate responsibility on the complaining citizen' by dismissing many

complaints that aren't accompanied by transcripts.

He urged radio stations to voluntarily keep records of programs on file and

praised The Walt Disney Co. for promising to keep recordings on file for 60

days.

Copps has said he wants the FCC to take a more active role in policing the

airwaves, primarily by making it easier for complaints to be investigated.

But Wednesday, he urged broadcasters and cable programmers to police

themselves by adopting a 'voluntary code of conduct, rather than going the usual

Washington route of legislation, regulation and adjudication, with the years of

suits, countersuits and appeals that this inevitably

generates.'