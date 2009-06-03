Copps Praises McDowell

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps Wednesday congratulated Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell on being tapped by the White House for a full term on the commission, singling out his efforts on the DTV transition for particular praise.

"I congratulate my colleague and friend Rob McDowell on the announcement that President Obama intends to nominate him for another term at the FCC. I am truly delighted that he will continue on as a fellow Commissioner," he said in a statement, "Since becoming Acting Chairman several months ago, I appreciate more than ever Rob's collegiality, his openness, his creative intellect, and the deep sense of purpose he brings to his work.

"I especially want to thank him for all the talent and energy he has brought to our work on next week's DTV transition. He has traveled near and far to help consumers prepare and he has done an outstanding job in helping us deploy an extensive DTV Call Center operation."