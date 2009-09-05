Copps Names Staffers

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps announced some additions to his staff.



John Giusti has been named chief of staff and legal advisor for international and wireless issues.



Giusti, who was a Copps staffer in a previous posting, has most recently been acting chief of the International Bureau.



Copps staffer Jennifer Schneider has also been named to the new post of senior policy advisor, including principal advisor for broadband, wireline and universal service.



Paul Murray, who has been a Copps staffer helping with wireless issues, is returning to his prior post as legal advisor to the chief of thewireless bureau.



Joining Copps' office, at least temporarily, as acting legal advisor on media issues is Jamila Bess Johnson. She is an attorney advisor in the industry analysis division of the media bureau.

