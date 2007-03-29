Copps Names Senior Legal Advisor

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps has named Rick Chessen to be his senior legal adviser.



Chessen, associate chief of the Media Bureau, is succeding Jessica Rosenworcel, who exited earlier this month to join the Senate Commerce Committee as senior legal counsel on communications and media.



Chessen joined the FCC in 1994. He is a former legal advisor to then Commissioner Gloria Tristani and was hailed for his chairmanship of the DTV Task Force (2001-2005), where he dealt with regulatory and technical issues related to the transition.

