Copps Names Ellison Acting General Counsel

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps has named Michele Ellison acting general counsel.

The move was necessitated by the resignation of Matthew Berry, who had been general counsel under former Republican Chairman Kevin Martin. Berry argued the FCC's case at last week's oral argument in ABC's challenge of its NYPD Blue indecency fine.

Ellison has been deputy general counsel for the past dozen years. "I am pleased that Michele will be bringing her wisdom, good judgment, and depth of experience to bear in helping the Commission navigate through the many issues ahead of us," said Copps. He also gave a shout out to Berry. "I want to thank Matthew for all of his hard work, good judgment and dedication to public service," he said."

Copps is expected eventually to be replaced by Julius Genachowski, Barack Obama's tech advisor and presumptive nominee, as permanent head of the commission.

Ellison has been with the agency since 1995. Before that she was a partner at Williams and Connolly in Washington.