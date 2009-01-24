Copps Named Acting FCC Chief

Democrat FCC Commissioner Michael Copps was named acting chairman of the FCC, as expected. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin resigned that post as of Jan. 20.

The Obama administration is expected to name tech adviser Julius Genachowski to be full-time chairman shortly, but it has not yet made that announcement.

But Martin didn't go quietly. In a letter and voluminous response, dated Jan. 19 but posted Jan. 21, on the FCC Website, he took aim at a House government oversight subcommittee report released last month that criticized his management.