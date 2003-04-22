Copps: June vote would be rushed

Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps said

Tuesday that the agency is rushing toward a June 2 vote on broadcast-ownership

rules without sufficient deliberation or input, suggesting that any decision made by

that deadline would be based on "paltry" information.

The FCC itself hasn't done a good job of informing the public that the

proceeding was "teed up," he told a public-radio audience in a roundtable

discussion over noncommercial WAMU-FM Washington, D.C.

Copps also said the major media hasn't done a very good job of covering it.

"I have yet to see a network-news item on it," he said, despite what he calls

the issue's fundamental importance to "the virtues we prize: localism, diversity

and competition."

Copps said only one of the "Big Three" networks had reported the story when

the review was first announced, and that was at 4:45 a.m.

FCC Media Burea chief Ken Feree disagreed that there has not been sufficient

comment on the rules, saying that the response has been "the best we've ever had"

since he's been there, calling it "astoundingly broad and diverse."

Ferree also said that unless the FCC modifies or gets rid of the

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules, there is a "moral certainty" that the

D.C. Appeals Court would throw them out.

Feree said that rather than deregulating, the rule rewrite is intended to

recraft regulations that will pass muster with the court -- a point FCC chairman

Michael Powell has also emphasized.

The Appeals Court -- which has ruled against the FCC in five cases concerning

its ownership rules -- has interpreted the intent of the deregulatory 1996

Telecommunications Act as a requirement that the commission modify or throw out rules

unless it can justify them.

Taking issue with Ferree's "moral certainty" on newspaper-broadcast

cross-ownership was Media Access Project president Andrew Schwartzman, who

pointed out that the Supreme Court has already upheld the newspaper-broadcast

cross-ownership ban.

He also seconded Copps' complaint that the electronic media are

underreporting the issue, saying that Gannett Co. Inc.-owned KPNX(TV) Phoenix was

invited to participate in the informal media-ownership forum there but declined

and that the station, and Gannett's Arizona Republic, didn't write about

the forum.

"When a state attorney general and a visiting FCC commissioner appear in

front of several-hundred people, I would think that is news," he added.

Helping to frame the issues for the WAMU discussion was Broadcasting &

Cable's Bill McConnell.