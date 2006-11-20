Copps, Hinchey Team on Ownership Panel

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, looking for a new take on media ownership that features fewer deals among big players, is traveling to Hyde Park, New York, for a Tuesday public forum.

Hosted by New York Democratic Rep. Maurice Hinchey, the panel discussion will also include local community leaders to talk about the impact of media consolidation on local news, particularly in the Hudson Valley.

The panel is free and audience members will be given a chance to weigh in as well, with the work product of the evening transcribed and submitted to the open FCC proceeding reconsidering its ownership rules.