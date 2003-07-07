Copps gives 'F' to FCC on indecency

Responding to calls by the Parents Television Council to toughen

indecency enforcement by the end of June, Federal Communications Commission

member Michael Copps said the agency deserves a grade of "F for the job it has

failed to do in enforcing the statutes that exist to curb indecency."

In a July 2 letter to PTC president Brent Bozell, Copps said his longstanding disappointment in what he sees as the

agency’s lax enforcement of indecency rules has been intensified by the lack of

action against Infinity Broadcasting Corp.’s Opie and Anthony radio show for the St. Patrick’s

Cathedral sex stunt and the failure to seek revocation of the company’s license

for WKRK-FM Detroit for a show in which callers described extreme and violent

sexual acts.

"We are at a real crossroads on this issue," Copps wrote to Bozell. "Your

efforts have been so critically important in making this a visible issue, and I

think there is a determination all cross America to do something now. That

includes enforcing the law with sufficient resources so that we don’t make a mockery

of the law."

Copps suggested that the definition of indecent programming be changed to

include graphic violence.

Last week, the PTC issued a press release optimistically predicting that the FCC

would step up its efforts to rein in indecent broadcasts, but commissioners’

offices contacted said nothing was in the works, although agency chairman Michael

Powell did recently support Senate legislation to raise fines levied for

indecency tenfold.

The lack of additional action prompted Bozell in his weekly column to call

on parents to lodge complaints about objectionable broadcasts on the FCC’s Web

site.