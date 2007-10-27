Copps’ Demand: Closer Scrutiny on News-WSJ Deal

Michael Copps, Democratic FCC member, has asked Chairman Kevin Martin to open an inquiry into News Corp.’s purchase of The Wall Street Journal.

In a letter to Martin last week, Copps, the commission’s most vocal critic of media consolidation, said he is concerned that the $5.6 billion acquisition, which is not currently before the FCC for consideration, would result in control of a network and two of the nation’s five largest newspapers by a single company and would result in the ownership of two newspapers and two TV stations in New York, the nation’s top market. Martin is considering scrapping the cross-ownership rule.