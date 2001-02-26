COPPS COPS ENDORSEMENT

Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) has asked the White House to nominate Michael Copps for an FCC seat. Copps most recently was assistant secretary of Commerce for trade development and is a former staffer of Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.). Copps already has Hollings' backing, so Daschle's support only improves his chances of being selected for the first open Democratic seat. House staffer Andrew Levin, telecommunications counsel to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), supposedly has the inside track on the second Democratic opening.