Copps on the BusinessWeek beat
Democratic Federal Communications Commission Member Michael Copps is the subject of a one-page profile in the March 24 issue of BusinessWeek.
Under the title, "The FCC's Loner Is No Longer So Lonely," the story talks about his success in lining up allies in what the magazine described as his "war on big media," and in lining up media-ownership forums around the country to allow for more public input on the issue.
