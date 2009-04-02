Copps Announces Staff Changes

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps' tenure atop the commission may be on the clock--his successor, Julius

Genachowski has been nominated and the Senate Commerce Committee is anxious to get him installed--but

that hasn't stopped him from making--or at least announcing--a raft of staff changes. Most of them

mirrored the "acting" in the chairman's title

Copps announced a dozen such changes Thursday in a host of bureaus, although an insider says some of them are simply official recognitions of changes that had already been made under the new, if temporary, chairman.

The FCC's release indicated as much, saying that it was an effort to inform "both those at the Commission and the general public" about the various postings.

Anthony Dale, managing director of the commission (overseeing a host of administrative functions), who is currently on leave, will leave the agency in the next several weeks. No successor was named, so that may fall to Genachowski.

Julie Veach, Deputy bureau chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) and acting chief of the Competition Policy Division, has been named acting bureau chief of the bureau. That move was necessary because WCB bureau chief

Dana Schaffer has been named deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau.

William Dever will handle Veach's former duties as acting chief of the Competition Policy Division.

William Davenpot, assistant chief of the Enforcement Bureau (EB), will become associate chief.

Suzanne Tetreault, who has been in the market disputes resolution division of the EB, will become acting deputy bureau chief, Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB).

Nicole McGinnis, deputy chief, CGB, will become assistant division chief, spectrum and competition policy division, Wireles Telecommunications Bureau.

Jeff Cohen, currently senior legal counsel in the Public Safety and Homeland Security (PSHSB), becomes acting deputy bureau chief.

Erika Olsen, deputy bureau chief, becomes special counsel to the chief.

Carol Simpson, who had been "on detali" to the office of Rep. Jane Harmon, rejoins PSHSB as acting associate bureau chief.

Michael Perko, chief, officie of communications and industry information, in the Media Bureau, has been named acting director, Office of Legislative Affairs.

Lawrence Schaffner becomes acting director, Office of Workplace Diversity.