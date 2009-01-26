Copps Announces Staff Changes

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps announced a number of staff changes Monday for his interim chairmanship.

Advisor Rick Chessen will be acting chief of staff, while Scott Deutschman will serve as acting senior legal adviser. Paul Murray wll become legal advisor for wireless and international issues, subbing for Brice Gottlieb, who is on a temporary leave of absence.

Copps' assignment is temporary as well. The Obama administration named Copps to fill the post after FCC Chairman Kevin Martin resigned Jan. 20--he could have remained on the commission, but not as chairman.

The President's choice for a full-time chairman, according to numerous sources, remains Julius Genachowski, a former Harvard classmate and current tech policy advisor who also has FCC, legal and business experience.

