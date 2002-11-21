Copps adds violent programming to target list

Violent programming should be added to the Federal Communications

Commission's list of restricted programming, commissioner Michael Copps told

reporters Thursday.

"We should consider excessive violence as part of the definition" of indecent

programming limited by government rules, he said.

He noted that although the FCC never sanctions stations for airing violent

programming, Congress ordered the agency to restrict obscene, profane or indecent

programming.

"It's time for us to step up to the plate and tackle the wanton violence our

kids are served up every day. Compelling arguments have been made that excessive

violence is every bit as indecent, profane and obscene as anything else that's

broadcast," he said.

Copps -- who has repeatedly beat the drum against what he considers lax

enforcement of the FCC's indecency restrictions -- issued his latest edict the

morning after CBS aired the Victoria Secret lingerie fashion show. He said

he'd received 250 electronic-mailed complaints by Thursday morning.

Copps mused whether media consolidation isn't driving the increasing violence

and raunch on TV. "It's kind of an intuitive conclusion," he said, speculating

that conglomerates make decisions for Wall Street and Madison Avenue primarily to

boost ad revenue, whereas local owners might be more willing to consider needs of

local audiences. "More and more programming decisions are made by folks with

advertisers' interest at heart. We really need to see if this rising tide of

consolidation doesn't have an impact on the amount of indecent programming," he said.

Indecent programming is banned between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when children are

likely to be in the audience. Obscene programming is never permitted.