Cooper to Head Nexstar's Champaign Stations

Coby Cooper has been named vice president and general manager at Nexstar's CBS affiliate WCIA and MyNetworkTV station WCFN in Champaign, Illinois.

Cooper comes from a vice president and general manager job at Nexstar's WMBD and Sinclair's WYZZ Peoria. He will report to Nexstar Senior VP/Regional Manager Rick Rogala.

Cooper began his career at KAIT Jonesboro, where he held production, creative services, marketing and operations management positions. In 1991 he joined WIS Columbia (SC), where he served as director of broadcasting and manager of the station's production company. Prior to joining Nexstar in 2006, he ran KGBT in the Harlingen/Brownsville/McAllen, Texas market.

"Coby brings almost three decades of television broadcast operation and management experience to our Champaign operations," said Rogala. "Throughout his career, he has successfully built strong viewer and client relationships, which combined with active community involvement, have generated impressive operating results."

Cooper graduated from Purdue.

"I look forward to working with the teams in Champaign and Springfield, utilizing our mutual experiences and relationships to help further and enhance our leadership position in Central Illinois and the state capital region," he said.